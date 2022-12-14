Two notorious snatchers arrested; 50 mobile phones, weapon, bike seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have busted a gang of mobile phone snatchers and arrested two of its members. The police also recovered 50 mobile phones, a lighter pistol, Rs 1,800 in cash, a sharp weapon and a motorcycle from the suspects.

They have been identified as Jaswinder Singh Bunty of Meharban and Ritik Mishra of Chaunta village.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Tuesday.

Sidhu said a tip-off was received that the suspects had been committing mobile snatchings in the area, including Daresi, Sekhewal road Salem Tabri, Tibba, Meharban, Rahon road, Kali Sadak, Kailash Nagar etc.

Accordingly, the Jodhewal police laid a trap and nabbed the duo.

He said both suspects had a criminal past. Ritik was facing a snatching case registered against him in 2021 at the Meharban police station. On November 5, only he (Ritik) came out on bail and committed over 50 mobile snatchings along with his aides, including Jaswinder.

While Jaswinder was facing a snatching case registered against him at the Jodhewal police station in 2017 and he was already out on bail.

Brar said since the suspects were repeated offenders, the police would now start keeping a tab over such criminals whenever they come out on bail. The police would also ensure that such miscreants should not get bail by presenting a strong case against them in the court.

The ADCP (crrime) said now, police remand of the suspects would be sought from court and in their further questioning, more members of the gang could be nabbed and their involvement in past incidents of snatchings can also be verified.