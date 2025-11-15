Two NRI youths die as car rams into tree after hitting motorcycle

Two NRIs youths were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree after hitting a motorcycle near Sarabha village on the Jodhan-Pakhowal road late on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Ravi Shergill of Latala village and Nobandeep Singh of Brahampur village in Ludhiana district.

Advertisement

Jobanpreet of Kalsian village and Jaskaran of Rattowal village, who were going on the motorcycle, suffered severe injuries while the third person commuting with them on the bike got minor injuries.

Advertisement

The car was completely damaged after ramming into the tree.

All victims were shifted to a multi-specialty hospital in Ludhiana where Ravi and Nobandeep succumbed to their injuries around midnight.

Advertisement

As Ravi’s father and other members of his family are in Canada, the police are yet to record statements of the latter.

Sources at Latala and Brahampur villages revealed that both Ravi and Nobandeep had returned from Canada only a couple of days ago and they were going to Sudhar when the car they were travelling in met with the accident.

Jodhan SHO Saheb Meet Singh said the police had initiated a probe into the sequence of events leading to the mishap and further action would be taken according to statements submitted by the victims’ families.

The police said formal information about the death of Ravi was yet to be received.