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Home / Ludhiana / Two of gang using vehicles with illegal beacon lights nabbed

Two of gang using vehicles with illegal beacon lights nabbed

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Three other persons named in the case were yet to be arrested in the case, say the police. iStock
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A gang allegedly using luxury vehicles with illegal red beacon lights to pass themselves off as senior government officials has been busted by the Ludhiana police, with two suspects arrested and two SUVs seized.

They have been identified as Harpreet Singh of Dhothar Bet and Gulshan Singh of Subhash Nagar.

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The police said three other persons named in the case, Arshdeep Singh of Khanna, Davinder Mangat of Begowal, Doraha, and Mohan Singh, were yet to be arrested.

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Investigating officer Harvinder Singh said the arrests followed a tip-off received by a police team during patrolling. The informer reportedly told the police that some persons were misleading members of the public by hiding their actual identities and claiming to be senior officials.

Following the information, a police team carried out a raid near Keys Hotel, close to Wedding Villa on Pakhowal Road. Harpreet and Gulshan were taken into custody during the operation.

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A Toyota Fortuner allegedly bearing a illegal red beacon was recovered from the suspects. A Mahindra Thar was also seized by the police.

The police are now trying to establish the extent of the alleged fraud and identify people who may have been cheated by the group. Investigators are also examining how long the suspects had been operating, whether money was collected from victims and the alleged role of the three persons who are still at large.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 61(2) and 205 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The provisions relate to cheating, cheating by personation, criminal conspiracy and fraudulent use of dress or tokens associated with public servants.

The police said the suspects allegedly used the illegal beacon lights to give their vehicles and themselves an official appearance while dealing with people.

Multi-coloured beacon and strobe lights, including red, blue and white lights, are restricted to vehicles and personnel authorised under the applicable rules, particularly designated emergency services, disaster management teams and specified constitutional authorities. The police said further probe was underway to determine whether the suspects were involved in other similar incidents and trace the remaining suspects.

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