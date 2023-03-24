Two of mobile phone thieves’ gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 23

The Focal Point police today busted a gang of thieves and arrested two of its members. The police seized nine stolen mobile phones from the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Mintu Kumar of Dhandari Khurd and Chandar Kumar of Ishwar Colony.

Station House Officer, Focal Point police station, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, said the suspects had stolen mobile phones from a shop by posing themselves as clients.

On March 19, complainant Irfan Ali lodged a complaint that he runs ‘Brothers Click Studio’ at Dhandari Khurd where he sells old and new phones. On March 15, the suspects had come to his shop to buy two mobile phones. Though he showed several phones to the duo, they did not buy anything. Afterwards, other customers came and he started attending them.

The complainant said later when he checked the stock, he was shocked to know that over 12 mobile phones were missing.

Brar said when the police detained them, they confessed to having committed a mobile theft at the shop. So far, nine mobile phones were recovered and further questioning of the duo was on.