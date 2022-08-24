Two of snatchers' gang held in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 23

The city police today busted a gang of snatchers and recovered snatched mobile phones and vehicles from the suspects.

They have been identified as Amarjit Singh Goldy of Partap Nagar and Ajay Kumar Honey of SAS Nagar. The police recovered five mobile phones, two e-rickshaws, two auto-rickshaws, two motorcycles and a sharp weapon from the miscreants.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Industrial Area B, Jyoti Yadav, in a press conference said a tip-off was received that the accused were running a gang of snatchers and they had snatched several mobile phones from residents in the recent past.

Accordingly, the police conducted a raid at a strategic location and nabbed the duo, the ACP said, adding that they used to commit mobile snatchings during night only.

The ACP said the members of the gang were involved in snatching incidents. Six Vehicles were recovered from them.

Both accused had a criminal past. Amarjit was booked by the city police in two cases, including theft, in 2020 while Ajay was booked by the Pathankot police under the Arms Act in the past.

Yadav said further probe was on to nab other members of the gang.