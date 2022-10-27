Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

Ludhiana, October 26
The Model Town police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested two of its members. Six stolen two-wheelers were recovered from the suspects.
The suspects have been identified as Mohd Javed and Nadim, both residents of Malerkotla.
ADCP Suhail Qasim Mir, ACP Sandeep Wadhera, Model Town SHO inspector Amandeep Singh Brar stated this during a press meet here on Wednesday.
The ADCP said information was received that the two suspects were running a gang of vehicle thieves and facing cases of vehicles thefts. As per information, the duo had recently stolen a motorcycle from the scooter market at Gill Chowk.
After getting information about the location of the suspects, a police party conducted a raid and nabbed both of them. Later during questioning, four motorcycles and two scooters were recovered by the police, he said.
Inspector Amandeep Brar said during preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to having committed 19 vehicle thefts in the recent past in Ludhiana, of which six stolen vehicles were recovered by the Malerkotla police in the past while the remaining were now recovered by the Ludhiana police.
He said now, a police remand of the accused would be sought for further interrogation so that other members of the gang could be nabbed and more recovery of stolen vehicles could be made.
Brar said even the vehicles which the accused had sold would be recovered and the same would be handed over to their owners. A case had been registered against the suspects on Wednesday.
