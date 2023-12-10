Two of vehicle thieves’ gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 9

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have busted a gang of thieves and arrested two of its members.

The suspects have been identified as Pritam Diwakar of Sant Vihar and Pawan Kumar of Kishanpura, Nawanshahr.

The police recovered seven stolen motorcycles, a Honda Activa scooter, 22 pipes, one geyser and two mobile phones from the suspects. A case of theft was also registered against them.

ADCP-1 Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued stated that the Kotwali police had received a tip-off that the suspects had committed several thefts in the city and they were hiding at some place here. Following which, a police team was formed and the duo were nabbed along with the stolen items.

Now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought from court so that the involvement of gang in other unsolved theft cases can be verified and more recovery be made during their further questioning, Sran said.

Police officials said owners of the seized vehicles would be contacted so that their two-wheelers could be handed over to them.

