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Home / Ludhiana / Two open fire at gurdwara room in Jagraon

Two open fire at gurdwara room in Jagraon

2nd such incident in two days, cops on toes

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:17 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Cops at the gurdwara where the firing took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.
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Two masked men opened fire at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Rajoana Kalan village, Jagraon, in Ludhiana district in the wee hours of Wednesday, targeting the room of the gurdwara head. No one was injured in the incident but the incident caused a panic in the village and raised serious concerns about the law and order situation.

According to the police, the assailants came to the gurdwara complex around 3 am on a Bajaj Platina motorcycle, the number plate of which was covered. One of them entered the premises, paid obeisance and performed a parikrama of the Nishan Sahib before coming out and firing at the room of Baba Baldev Singh. A bullet struck the door and wall of the room.

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Head sewadar Baba Baldev Singh was not present in the room at the time as he had gone for his routine bath.

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Following the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ludhiana rural, Ankur Gupta, also visited the gurdwara and investigated the matter. The SSP issued instructions to a police team to identify and arrest the culprits.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Karan Singh said the attackers appeared to be aware that Baba Baldev Singh meets the sangat only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and had conducted a recce beforehand. “After getting information, the team of the Sudhar police station rushed to the scene and procured the CCTV footage of the crime. One bullet was reportedly fired by the suspects and no one suffered injuries in the incident. The matter is being taken seriously and culprits behind the incident will not be spared,” the DSP said.

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The DSP said teams examined the scene, collected evidence and scrutinising CCTV footage from the gurdwara complex and surrounding areas. He expressed confidence that the suspects would be identified and arrested soon.

Sources said the head sewadar had also received some threatening calls in the past and the firing could be the outcome of the same. The police probe would clear this angle.

It is the second such attack on a religious place in the Jagraon area in the past two days. In the wee hours of Tuesday, firing had occurred at Gurdwara Gopalsar in Gagra village, Jagraon. Nobody has suffered any injury. The rural police have yet to get any lead in the previous incident and the fresh firing at a gurdwara has put another challenge before them.

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