Two open fire at man over altercation, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

The police booked two persons for making an attempt to murder after they allegedly fired at a person on RK Road here.

The complainant, Rajat Arora, who runs a transport business on RK Road, alleged that the suspects opened fire with the intention to kill his brother Mohit Arora. He alleged that a bullet hit his brother’s right arm, leaving him injured.

The suspects have been identified as Vishal Saini and Ricky. A case under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered against them at the Moti Nagar police station.

Rajat, a resident of Flower Enclave, Basant Avenue, complained to the police that he had received a call from his driver, Dharmpreet, that he had been detained by two persons on RK Road.

He alleged: “When I and my brother Mohit reached there, we found that the two persons who were in an inebriated state had detained our driver. The suspects run a travel agency on RK Road. After a minor argument, Vishal opened fire with the intention to kill my brother. A bullet hit my brother’s arm. Meanwhile, our driver snatched their pistol.”

The complainant alleged that later, the suspects rammed their car into Dharmpreet’s motorcycle.

Investigating officer Jatinder Kumar said efforts were on to arrest both suspects.