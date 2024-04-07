Two peddlers land in police dragnet with 5.5 kg heroin

Ludhiana, April 6
The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 5.5 kg of heroin from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Amritpal Singh (22) and Sunny Kumar (20), both residents of Amritsar.
STF inspector Harbans Singh in a statement issued said he, along with the STF team, was present on the GT Road, Amritsar, near Jandiala Guru, when they received a tip-off that the two suspects, who were into the heroin smuggling trade for a long time, were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients near Jandiala Guru.
He said the police team laid a naka at a strategic point on the GT Road where the motorcycle-borne duo were signalled to stop for checking. During the checking, 5.5 kg of heroin was seized from their bag.
During preliminary questioning, Amritpal admitted that he was into drug peddling for a long time. He was already facing three cases of drug smuggling registered against him in the past. About a month ago, he came out on bail from the Central Jail, Amritsar, and again started the illegal trade, the STF inspector said.
He said the suspects were in touch with a big drug smuggler of Amritsar who was said to be linked with some Pakistan-based heroin smugglers. Hence, cross-border heroin smuggling angle could not be ruled out.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered by the police and further investigation was on to bust the entire drug supply line.
