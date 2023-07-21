Two persons electrocuted at Dhandari Khurd

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 20

Two electrocuted at Durga Colony, Dhandari Khurd, on Tuesday evening. The victims were helping a crane driver in bringing down a generator set from a tractor-trailer.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Singh (25), a native of Uttar Pradesh, at present staying in the Partap Chowk area here, and Vishal Kumar (19) of Durga Colony.

As per information, Ranjit Singh, who owns a tractor-trailer, had picked up a big generator set from some place and took the same to Durga Colony on his vehicle.

Vishal Kumar was working as his assistant.

As the crane was being used to unload the generator set from the vehicle, its driver asked Ranjit and Vishal to help. When both were standing on the crane to bring the generator down, the upper part of the crane came in the contact with high-voltage electricity wires due to which the duo were electrocuted.

The police said after recording the statement of the deceased’s kin, the police would initiate legal action.