Two persons electrocuted at Dhandari Khurd

Ludhiana, July 20
Two electrocuted at Durga Colony, Dhandari Khurd, on Tuesday evening. The victims were helping a crane driver in bringing down a generator set from a tractor-trailer.
The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Singh (25), a native of Uttar Pradesh, at present staying in the Partap Chowk area here, and Vishal Kumar (19) of Durga Colony.
As per information, Ranjit Singh, who owns a tractor-trailer, had picked up a big generator set from some place and took the same to Durga Colony on his vehicle.
Vishal Kumar was working as his assistant.
As the crane was being used to unload the generator set from the vehicle, its driver asked Ranjit and Vishal to help. When both were standing on the crane to bring the generator down, the upper part of the crane came in the contact with high-voltage electricity wires due to which the duo were electrocuted.
The police said after recording the statement of the deceased’s kin, the police would initiate legal action.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur
The earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow d...
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster