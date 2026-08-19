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Home / Ludhiana / Two persons open fire at pizza outlet in Punjab's Ludhiana

Two persons open fire at pizza outlet in Punjab's Ludhiana

Firing took place late Tuesday night in the upscale Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar area; police examining CCTV footage to trace assailants

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PTI
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:45 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Two unidentified persons opened fire at a pizza outlet in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday.

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The incident took place late Tuesday night in the upscale Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar area.

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The CCTV footage of the firing incident, which surfaced on social media, showed two persons firing at the shop.

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In the video clip, a person sitting on a chair in the outlet could be seen standing up and moving towards a safe place after hearing the gunshot.

The police said an investigation into the matter was underway, and it was examining the CCTV footage of the area to trace the assailants.

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A social media page named 'Gopi Lahoria Group' claimed responsibility for the firing incident. The police said they were verifying the Instagram post.

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