Two unidentified persons opened fire at a pizza outlet in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday.

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The incident took place late Tuesday night in the upscale Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar area.

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The CCTV footage of the firing incident, which surfaced on social media, showed two persons firing at the shop.

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In the video clip, a person sitting on a chair in the outlet could be seen standing up and moving towards a safe place after hearing the gunshot.

The police said an investigation into the matter was underway, and it was examining the CCTV footage of the area to trace the assailants.

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A social media page named 'Gopi Lahoria Group' claimed responsibility for the firing incident. The police said they were verifying the Instagram post.