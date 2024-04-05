Two POs land in police net under special campaign

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

The CIA wing of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate today arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted by the police for a long time.

The suspects have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Satkar Nagar, and Baljit Singh, of Kulal Majra, Samrala.

CIA in-charge inspector Beant Juneja in a statement issued today stated that Gurdeep was facing a theft case registered against him at the Jamalpur police station in 2018. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in July last year. Baljit was facing a theft and criminal intimidation case registered against him at the Police Division 6 in 2021 and he was declared a PO by court in March 2024.

Inspector Juneja said the police recieved a tip-off that Gurdeep was roaming near the Jamalpur chowk, following which a police team was formed and a raid was conducted, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

He said they got a tip-off that Baljit was roaming near the Sherpur chowk, afterwards a raid was conducted, which led to his arrest.

The CIA in-charge said due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal had issued strict directions to arrest absconders evading arrests and to nab such criminals, a special campaign was recently launched by the CIA.

“Several other absconders who are wanted by the police in various criminal cases are on the radar of the CIA. They too be arrested soon and will be put behind bars. We are also keeping a tab over criminals who are out on bail in heinous cases,” he added.

