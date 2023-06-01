Two posing as CBI officials held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

A man and woman posing as officials from the CBI entered a Shimlapuri resident’s house on Wednesday to extort money from him. They showed a fake arrest warrant for the house owner.

As the house owner Bahadur Singh was not present at the time, the suspects showed the arrest warrant to his kin Satinder Singh. They said a murder case had been registered against Bahadur and to settle the case, he must pay Rs 3 lakh immediately.

Smelling foul play, some residents raised alarm and called the police, who arrested the duo. Fake CBI officials Gopal and Kanta were handed over to the police. Fake ID cards were also seized from them.