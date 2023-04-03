Two private school officials in Jagraon booked on fraud charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

The Sadar Jagraon police on Saturday registered a case against the director and the patron of Guru Hargobind Public School, Kaonke Kalan, in Jagraon. Students of Class X of the school allegedly failed to appear in the exams conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) as none of them received roll numbers.

The suspects have been identified as school director Paramjit Kaur and patron Navdeep Singh.

The complainant in the case were students and their parents who had lodged a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jagraon, in this regard. Yesterday, the students and their parents had also blocked the GT Road in protest to seek the registration of a case against the school officials.

The students alleged that the school management had taken Rs 1,200 tuition fee per month and before the announcement of the Class X exams, it took Rs 1,600 per student as examination fee.

“Despite the announcement of the board exams, none of the Class X students received roll numbers.

The school officials have also failed to give any satisfactory reply. It seems that the management has not deposited the examination fee with the PSEB due to which roll numbers have not been issued,” the complainant alleged.

The students said they had also met AAP MLA from Jagraon Saravjit Kaur Manuke and she had also assured that she would soon take up the matter with the Education Minister but nothing happened on ground.

Now, the students are demanding the arrest of the two school officials.