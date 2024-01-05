Two proclaimed offenders nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted by the police in separate cases. Crime Branch-2 Incharge Beant Juneja said the accused had been identified as Sunny Kumar (26) of Model Colony, Jagirpur Road, here, and Vinay Kumar (24), alias Biri, of Badal Colony on 33-feet-Road in Jamalpur.

Juneja said an FIR was filed against Sunny in 2018 at the Ladhowal police station under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC. He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2019. He was employed on a contract basis with the Municipal Corporation.In a separate incident, an FIR under Sections 380 and 411 of the IPC was registered against Vinay Kumar in 2022 at the Jamalpur police station and he was declared a proclaimed offender in December 2023.