Two proclaimed offenders nabbed

Ludhiana, January 4
The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted by the police in separate cases. Crime Branch-2 Incharge Beant Juneja said the accused had been identified as Sunny Kumar (26) of Model Colony, Jagirpur Road, here, and Vinay Kumar (24), alias Biri, of Badal Colony on 33-feet-Road in Jamalpur.
Juneja said an FIR was filed against Sunny in 2018 at the Ladhowal police station under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC. He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2019. He was employed on a contract basis with the Municipal Corporation.In a separate incident, an FIR under Sections 380 and 411 of the IPC was registered against Vinay Kumar in 2022 at the Jamalpur police station and he was declared a proclaimed offender in December 2023.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel hijacked near Somalia's coast
The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian
So far, there is no report of any loss of life on either sid...