Two residents move tribunal against commercialisation of city's Rakh Bagh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 12

Two city residents, Dr Amandeep Singh Bains and Yogesh Maini, have filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the alleged unlawful commercialisation of Rakh Bagh, one of the city’s prominent parks.

They alleged that temporary or permanent structures for restaurants/cafeterias and a statue had been constructed at Rakh Bagh against the rules.

They further alleged that a private firm concerned was charging exorbitant fees for swings or rides in active connivance with the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, which is against terms and conditions of the agreement.

Dr Bains claimed that the Municipal Corporation had given Rakh Bagh to a private company to maintain it under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

He said the land on which the swings and rides had been installed belonged to the public park, and funds used to operate them were under the CSR. “Instead of charging Rs 10 as per the agreement, hefty fees ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 100 were being charged, depriving underprivileged children of such rides. A large number of restaurants had been established in Rakh Bagh against the rules, resulting in the loss of the park’s prime motive,” he alleged.

Yogesh Maini said the corporation had allowed the installation of a statue in Rakh Bagh against the rules. He said the civic body should not give advantage to any private company.

Bains and Maini said: “In the plea to the NGT, we cited various Supreme Court judgments and requested the restitution of Rakh Bagh by demolishing the restaurants and the statue installed by the private firm. We pleaded with the NGT to direct the Municipal Corporation to fix nominal charges for the rides.”