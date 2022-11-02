Two retired police inspectors booked for using stolen Fortuner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

The Mullanpur Dakha police yesterday registered a case against three persons including two retired inspectors of Punjab police for using a stolen Toyota Fortuner with fake registration number.

The accused booked have been identified as retired inspectors Prem Singh of South City, Chamkaur Singh of Dakha and Jagsir Singh, also of Dakha. A case under Section 409 and 473 of the IPC and under Section 66 of Punjab Police Act has been registered against the said accused.

As per the available information, a complaint in this regard was filed by one Ravinderpal of Dakha. The FIR states that policeman Prem Singh had put up a fake registration number (PB10AZ1500) and used the same vehicle for years for his personal use.

Interestingly, this Fortuner was stolen from some marriage palace in Dakha in 2017 and the owner of the SUV had also taken an insurance as the police had failed to recover the vehicle. A case of theft was registered at Dakha police station.

Then in 2018, Zirakpur police had recovered this SUV which was used by some criminals in a major crime. Since the vehicle theft case was registered at Dakha police station, the CIA wing of Ludhiana rural police brought this SUV from Zirakpur, but it was not kept at Dakha police station’s ‘Malkhana’. Even in the challan filed in court, police didn’t mention about the recovered SUV.

An inquiry into the case continued for months and finally the DSP Dakha recommended registering of an FIR in the case.