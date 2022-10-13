Two rice mill owners held in paddy scam

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 12

During its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday registered a case against three rice mill owners for misappropriations in paddy stock, amounting to Rs 1.8 crore.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said an FIR had been registered against late Ganpat Rai and his sons Dinesh Kumar and Rajesh, partners in Durga Rice and General Mills, Sahnewal, under Sections 409, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday.

He said the Vigilance Bureau sleuths had arrested Dinesh and Rajesh and further investigation was underway in the case.