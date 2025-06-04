Two shops burgled in Haibowal

Thieves targeted two shops—Nova Bakery and Bali Sons—situated on the main Haibowal road in the wee hours of Tuesday. The two shops are located about 700m away from the Haibowal police station and still the thieves managed to commit the crime. Thieves reportedly came in a white colour car.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Haibowal market had also hired four guards from a security agency, but at the time of incident the security guards were not present in the market.

Jatin Sood, owner of Nova Bakery, said around 4.30 am, he got a call from the security guards, who informed him that thieves had targeted his and an adjoining shop. He immediately rushed to there to check.

Advertisement

“When I reached the shop, I found that the thieves after breaking open the main shutter of his bakery, had ransacked the entire shop. They decamped with Rs 25000, huge stock of chocolates and boxes of an energy drink. Thieves also took away a DVR of the CCTV cameras. As per the footage of another shop, the thieves came around 3.30 am. We are still checking if any other thing had been stolen,” added Sood.

He further said this was the third time that thieves had targeted his shop. Now, he had given a complaint to the Haibowal police station and cops assured that they would soon crack the case.

Advertisement

Sood lamented that for the safety and to prevent theft incidents in the Haibowal market, about one and a half years back, four security guards had been hired from New Bharat Security Services. When the thieves arrived outside the bakery, all four guards were not there as they were on a round in another market.

Sood while questioning the role of security agency guards said that if thieves could still target shops in the presence of guards, then how they could secure our business establishments. He further stated that after committing the theft at the two shops, the masked thieves also reached Chaura Bazaar and attempted to break open the shutter of a jewellery shop, Sehgal Jewellers, but a guard present there woke up and the thieves fled.