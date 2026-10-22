Two shops challaned, 7 food samples collected as Ludhiana Health Dept cracks whip

A total of two challans were issued and seven samples collected as the Food Safety Wing of the Health Department stepped up its crackdown ahead of Diwali.

Officials said inspections were conducted in Doraha, Khanna and Payal with the objective of ensuring the availability of safe, hygiene and quality food products.

Advertisement

Sweets shops, grocery stores, fast-food outlets, restaurants and other food establishments were covered under the drive. The collected samples were sent to a government laboratory for testing.

Advertisement

Milk cake, besan barfi, pan masala and salt were among the items sampled during the drive.

According to the officials, challans were slapped on a sweets shop and a restaurant over unhygienic conditions.

Advertisement

District Health Officer Dr Ashish Chawla said the demand for sweets, milk-based products, savouries and other food items increases significantly during the festive season. He said that keeping this in view, the department is conducting special inspections to ensure food quality, prevent adulteration and safeguard public health.

Dr Chawla said the final findings regarding the quality and safety of the products will be determined after the laboratory reports are received. Further action will be taken in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act and other applicable rules and regulations, he added.

On the challaned shops, he said further proceedings will be pursued as per the prescribed legal procedure and the challans will be presented before the competent court.

The department urged food business operators to maintain proper cleanliness at preparation, storage and sales areas.

Dr Chawla appealed to sweet manufacturers, confectioners, dairy owners, restaurant operators and grocery retailers to use quality raw materials, and refrain from using unauthorised ingredients, colours or harmful substances.