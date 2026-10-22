DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Two shops challaned, 7 food samples collected as Ludhiana Health Dept cracks whip

Two shops challaned, 7 food samples collected as Ludhiana Health Dept cracks whip

Officials said inspections were conducted in Doraha, Khanna and Payal

article_Author
Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Food Safety Wing officials inspect a sweets shop in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

A total of two challans were issued and seven samples collected as the Food Safety Wing of the Health Department stepped up its crackdown ahead of Diwali.

Officials said inspections were conducted in Doraha, Khanna and Payal with the objective of ensuring the availability of safe, hygiene and quality food products.

Advertisement

Sweets shops, grocery stores, fast-food outlets, restaurants and other food establishments were covered under the drive. The collected samples were sent to a government laboratory for testing.

Advertisement

Milk cake, besan barfi, pan masala and salt were among the items sampled during the drive.

According to the officials, challans were slapped on a sweets shop and a restaurant over unhygienic conditions.

Advertisement

District Health Officer Dr Ashish Chawla said the demand for sweets, milk-based products, savouries and other food items increases significantly during the festive season. He said that keeping this in view, the department is conducting special inspections to ensure food quality, prevent adulteration and safeguard public health.

Dr Chawla said the final findings regarding the quality and safety of the products will be determined after the laboratory reports are received. Further action will be taken in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act and other applicable rules and regulations, he added.

On the challaned shops, he said further proceedings will be pursued as per the prescribed legal procedure and the challans will be presented before the competent court.

The department urged food business operators to maintain proper cleanliness at preparation, storage and sales areas.

Dr Chawla appealed to sweet manufacturers, confectioners, dairy owners, restaurant operators and grocery retailers to use quality raw materials, and refrain from using unauthorised ingredients, colours or harmful substances.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts