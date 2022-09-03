Two smugglers held with illegal liquor, opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

The crime branch of the Ludhiana Commissionerate today arrested two smugglers in separate cases and recovered huge quantity of illegal liquor and opium from them.

In the first case, the police nabbed Balwinder Singh Dolu (28) of Bonkar Gujjran and recovered 17 cases of illegal liquor from him.

The crime branch in-charge, Inspector Beant Juneja, said a secret information was received about Dolu that he was into illegal trade of liquor smuggling. He was on way to deliver liquor to his clients in his car, said inspector. Accordingly, a police party laid a naka near government school in Bonkar Gujjran village where a car was stopped for checking, inspector added. During checking, 17 cases of liquor were recovered from car and Dolu was also arrested, said inspector.

In another case, the CIA nabbed Rakesh Rajput of Janta Nagar from the Chimni road and recovered 1 kg of opium from his possession.