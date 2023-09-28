Two smugglers land in STF net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana arrested two smugglers and recovered 1.4 kg of heroin from their possession. The value of the recovered contraband is said to be around Rs 7.5 crore in the international market.

The suspects have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Babbu (28), a resident of Moga, and Beant Singh of Hans Kalan, Jagraon.

STF DSP Davinder Chaudhary and STF Inspector Harbans Singh issued a joint statement in this regard.

STF officials said they got a tip-off yesterday that the suspects, who were into heroin smuggling trade, were going to deliver heroin to their clients in Dashmesh Nagar. After getting information, the STF team laid a trap. They intercepted a car and signalled it to stop for checking. During search, they recovered heroin concealed beneath the car driver’s seat.

During questioning, Kuldeep admitted that he was into drug smuggling trade since long. He used to bring heroin from a supplier in Moga and further deliver it to his clients in the city.

Beant Singh also has a criminal past as two cases of heroin smuggling were already registered against him at the SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib police stations. After coming out on bail, he again continued the illegal trade.

The officials said a case had been registered against the suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further questioning was on to inquire about the supplier involved in the drug supply chain so that he could also be arrested.