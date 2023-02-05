Two smugglers nabbed with 33-gm heroin

Ludhiana, February 4
The Ludhiana police nabbed two smugglers and seized 33 gm of heroin from them in separate cases.
In the first case, the CIA wing nabbed a smuggler and seized 20 gm of heroin from him.He was identified as Jot Kumar of Indira colony.
ASI Randhir Singh said on Friday, he along with a police party was deputed at Subash Nagar for routine checking where on the basis of suspicion a scooter-borne person was signalled by him to stop for checking. The scooterist tried to flee, but was chased down by the police. Later during his frisking, the police recovered the contraband from him.
After registering a case under the NDPS Act, a probe was launched to identify other links of the smuggler involved in the drug chain.
In another case, the Shimlapuri police nabbed Jashandeep Singh of Chimni Road, Shimlapuri, and seized 13-gm heroin from his possession.
ASI Kuldeep Singh said a police party, deployed to conduct a routine checking on the Ishar Nagar bridge, on the basis of suspicion signalled a bike-borne person to stop for checking. During frisking, the contraband was recovered from his pockets. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.
The ASI said now, the police remand of the suspect would be sought from court.
