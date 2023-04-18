Two snatchers get 5-yr RI, fined Rs 10K each

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, April 17
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ravdeep Singh Hundal has convicted Sagar Franklin (25), alias Sagar, a resident of Street No. 1, Maid Di Chakki, Shimlapuri, and Rakesh Kumar (35), a resident of Street No. 1, Dhillon Colony, Daba, Ludhiana district, for snatching a mobile phone, a gold ring and cash from a woman after entering her house.
They were sentenced to undergo five-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) each. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the accused.
A case was registered against the accused on March 15, 2022 at the Division No. 6 police station on the complaint of Santosh Kumari.
The complainant said her husband died around eight years ago. After the death of her husband, she, along with her son Joginder Pal, was staying together at their house. Her son was working with Swiggy and used to return home around 10.30 pm.
The woman stated that she was alone at her house around 8:45 pm on March 14, 2022. All of a sudden, someone knocked at her door. After she opened the door, one of the accused told her that he came there to give her an invitation card for the wedding of his sister. When she was about to enter her house, one of the accused asked her for water. When she came inside to bring water, the accused also entered her house.
She stated that one of them sat on the chair and other kept on standing behind him. One of them put an iron ‘daat’ on her neck.
They forcibly snatched her mobile phone, gold earrings, one gold ring and two gold bangles. The accused also took away Rs 4,000 in cash from a purse lying on the bed. They also opened an almirah lying in the storeroom and scattered clothes and other articles lying in it. Later, the accused fled from the spot on a motorcycle.
The police arrested the accused and recovered the snatched items and the iron ‘daat’ from their possession.
