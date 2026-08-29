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Home / Ludhiana / Two steal silver chain from jewellery shop

Two steal silver chain from jewellery shop

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:58 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The incident was captured on the jewellery shop’s CCTV camera. iStock
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Two persons posing as customers allegedly stole a silver chain from a jewellery shop near Baba Than Singh Chowk here after spending some time looking at different items. The incident, which occurred on Thursday evening, was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera.

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According to shop owner Daljit Singh, the suspects entered Amrit Jewellers around 6 pm and asked staff to show silver chains. They saw several items and continued to interact with the staff, apparently giving the impression that they were interested in buying one.

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The men told the staff that they did not find a suitable design and left the shop. Later, during stock checking the staff noticed that a chain was missing.

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Afterwards, the owner checked the CCTV footage and allegedly found that one of the men had concealed a silver chain in his hand while seeing the jewellery. Following which, he walked out of the shop along with the other suspect.

The stolen chain weighed around 50 gm, the owner said. The victim approached the police and shared the CCTV camera footage with them.

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