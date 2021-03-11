Two succumb, 22 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 21

Two more persons from Ludhiana district have died of Covid-19. The Civil Surgeon office on Sunday confirmed these deaths.

A total of 22 fresh cases of the virus have been reported from the district today. Also, eight patients from other districts or states have tested positive for the virus here.

According to the Civil Surgeon office, a total of 1,13,213 positive cases of Covid-19 from the district and 15,210 cases from other districts or states have been confirmed to date. Besides, 3,013 patients from Ludhiana district and 1,136 patients from other districts or states have died of the virus to date as per the office.

As on Sunday, there were 205 active cases in the district. Of them, 191 patients were in home isolation and 14 others were under treatment at different hospitals.