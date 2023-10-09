Two suffer bullet injuries in group clash

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

Two groups indulged in a clash on the Cremation Ground road at Model Town Extension here in which two members of a group suffered bullet injuries and were undergoing treatment at hospitals. Old enmity was said to be the cause behind the clash.

The injured youths have been identified as Mudit and Abhayjit. As per information, members of both groups had arguments outside a restaurant in South City when security guards of restaurant sent them away and warned them not to create any scene outside the eatery.

Later, when the youths reached Model Town Extension, members of the opposite group came in cars and cornered them. They fired bullets at them and both victims suffered bullet injuries. Sources said the duo were out of danger.

SHO, Model Town, SI Gurshender Kaur, said a case of attempt to murder and under Arms Act was registered against six identified and six unidentified attackers. Raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.

Sources said the police were inquiring links of the assailants with some gangsters lodged in jail.