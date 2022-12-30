Two suffocate to death in Machhiwara

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

Two persons suffocated to death after falling asleep with a coal brazier (angithi) burning in their room at a cold storage in Machhiwara Sahib.

Jasvir Singh of Behlolpur village and his paramour were found dead in the room this morning. Their bodies were found in an objectionable state.

Jasvir was working in the cold storage and yesterday night a woman with whom he was in an illicit relationship came to his room. Both had kept cold brazier burning along and during sleep, they were asphyxiated to death. Today, a worker of the cold storage after seeing the duo dead raised the alarm.

The police said it was a natural incident.