Two suspects snatch chain, schoolteacher fights back

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 13

A schoolteacher, Meenu, bravely fought with two bike-borne snatchers on the Peerkhana road in Khanna on Monday. After a snatcher snatched gold chain from Meenu, she caught one of the snatchers from his collar. Despite the victim being dragged on the road by snatchers, she didn’t give up and finally snatcher had to return her gold chain. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras.

Meenu said yesterday she was heading home with her child on an Activa scooter. The moment she stopped scooter outside her house, two bike-borne snatchers suddenly pounced on her and snatched her gold chain.

“Although I fell down from scooter, I managed to get hold of one of the snatchers riding pillion on the bike from his collar. Snatchers didn’t stop bike and continued to drag me on the road. I then pulled down snatcher from the bike and fought with him. The snatcher then dropped my gold chain, pushed me aside and fled with his aide,” the victim revealed.

The victim said listening to the noise, locality people also gathered on the spot and some even tried to chase snatchers. The victim did not lodge any police complaint regarding the matter.