Two teachers from Ludhiana district to get national award on September 5

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, August 28

Two teachers from the district have been selected for the prestigious National Teacher Award for their contributions in the field of education.

While Amritpal Singh is a computer teacher at a Government Senior Secondary School in Pakhowal, Bhupinder Kaur Gogia is the principal at Sat Paul Mittal School here.

Amritpal Singh with his students in front of the computer park at GSSS, Chhapar, in Ludhiana district near Ahmedgarh.

They will be among 50 teachers of the country to receive the award in the national capital by the President of India on Teacher’s Day.

A Punjabi poet, writer and folk artist turned teacher, Amritpal had contributed in the project, ICT Parwaz, which aimed to enhance the learning capabilities of students.

His colleagues say that Amritpal is a multifaceted and talented teacher and is an inspiration to the younger generation. He has written four books on computer science.

Amritpal had also received a state award in 2021. Besides imparting fundamentals of computer education to students of his school, he has been the driving force behind 36 computer teachers of Pakhowal block as a block mentor.

Amritpal Singh claimed to have facilitated 215 students of his department to bag medals and brought 71 medals for his institute under the Children with Special Needs (CWSN) category during the Kala Utsav, an annual cultural event of the Union Government.

The Khalsa Global Reach Foundation (USA) had felicitated him with a special award of Rs 1 lakh while the Union Ministry of Cultural Affairs had awarded him a fellowship for Rs 5 lakh in 2020-21.

Bhupinder has been in the field of teaching for over three decades and has left her mark in leading schools of the city as a principal. She has worked at institutions like KVM, Guru Nanak Engineering College, Khalsa College for Women and is currently at Sat Paul Mittal School.

She encourages students to be disciplined, consistent and hard-working. She is skilled in strategic planning, curriculum development, public speaking and teacher-training. She studied from University of Hyderabad and Panjab University.