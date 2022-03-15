Two test positive for Covid in district

Ludhiana, March 14
Two persons tested positive for Covid while no death was reported due to the disease in the district today.
A total of 1,09,745 persons have tested positive for Covid so far since March 2020 while 2,277 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid patients was 97.89 per cent on Monday.
There were 34 active cases in the district and 32 were told to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present, two patients from Ludhiana are admitted to a hospital and no patient was on ventilator support on Monday.
Till date, 33,68,170 samples have been taken, of which 32,43,696 were found negative.
Samples of 2,671 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
