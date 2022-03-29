Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, March 28
Two persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.
A total of 1,09,777 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 14 active cases in the district and 14 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 34,13,120 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 32,88,604 were found negative.
Samples of 2,132 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly. — TNS
