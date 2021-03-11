Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported while no person died due to the virus in the district today.

A total of 1,09,926 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

The recovery rate of Covid patients was 97.91 per cent on Sunday. There were 15 active cases in the district and 15 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 35,70,437 samples have been taken, of which 34,45,744 were found negative.

Samples of 3,164 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.