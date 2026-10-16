Two theft suspects flee police custody in Ludhiana

Two suspects in a house theft case escaped from police custody outside the Crime Branch 1 office, located opposite the Police Commissioner’s office in Ludhiana, on Thursday.

The suspects, who had been brought for interrogation in connection with a burglary in Model Town, fled the place in handcuffs after one of them feigned illness and pushed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

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According to police sources, the two suspects, identified as Prince Sharma, a resident of Amargarh in Malerkotla, and Ramandeep Singh, alias Rinku, of Mohalla Jagatpura in Phillaur, were recently arrested in connection with a theft that occurred at a house in Model Town on October 8. ASI Baldev Singh, along with his police team, had brought them to Crime Branch 1 for further questioning.

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When the police reached the Crime Branch office, interrogation of another suspect was already underway. As a result, ASI Baldev Singh and his colleagues, along with the two suspects, waited in a vehicle parked on the main road opposite the office of the CP.

Ramandeep complained of feeling unwell. When the ASI opened handcuffs to check his condition, the man pushed him and both suspects managed to give the police the slip.

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Following which, the police officials launched a search for the absconding suspects but to no avail.