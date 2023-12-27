Two thieves arrested, 12 vehicles recovered

Ludhiana, December 26
The city police claimed to have nabbed two thieves and recovered 12 vehicles from their possession.
Planning to sell vehicles in Bathinda
The two suspects admitted that they had stolen the vehicles from city areas and were planning to sell them in Bathinda, the police said.
The suspects have been identified as Gurmeet Singh, alias Arsh, and Tajinder Singh, both residents of Bathinda.
ADCP-3 Sameer Verma and ACP, Civil Lines, Jasroop Kaur Bath issued a statement in this regard.
Verma said on December 19, Satpal Sohan had lodged a police complaint that he had parked his motorcycle outside Rose Garden, which was stolen by thieves. After receiving a complaint, the police registered a case against unidentified miscreants.
The ADCP said when the police started a probe, the two suspects were identified by the police and on Monday, both suspects were nabbed. Besides recovering the stolen motorcycle of Satpal, 11 more two- wheelers were recovered from them. They admitted that they had stolen the vehicles from city areas and were planning to sell them in Bathinda.
