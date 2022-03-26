Two thieves held, 19 cell phones recovered

Ludhiana: The city police on Friday busted a gang of thieves and nabbed two of its members. The arrested thieves are Gurpreet Singh Kuba of Islamganj and Chandan Kumar of Janakpuri. The police recovered 19 mobile phones, 30 mobile phone chargers, 33 earphones, 38 data cables, four fast chargers, three boost charger and nine smart chargers from the gang members. Investigating officer ASI Buta Ram said secret information was received that Gurpreet Singh and Chandan Kumar were running a gang of thieves and had committed several thefts at electronic shops. Accordingly a naka was laid near the Civil Hospital from where the duo were arrested and stolen goods recovered. The ASI said the thieves used to sell the stolen goods to Prince Kumar of Islamganj and he would also be arrested in the case soon. Gurpreet Singh and Chandan Kumar admitted that they committed thefts at a mobile shop in the Fouji market on February 1 and at some electronics shop in Transport Nagar on February 21.
