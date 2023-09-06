Two thieves, junk dealer nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 5

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have busted a gang of thieves and arrested three persons. The suspects include a junk dealer who used to buy stolen goods from the thieves.

The suspects have been identified as Mahadev Moria, alias Rahul, a native of UP and a resident of Shimlapuri, here, Sandeep Kumar of Kabir Nagar and Balwant Singh, alias Raju, of Janakpuri Mohalla.

ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir while addressing a press conference said on September 3, Tarandeep Singh Anand lodged a police complaint that thieves had targeted his factory from where they decamped with a Honda Activa scooter, LED TV and a huge stock of spare parts related to agricultural equipment.

The ADCP said when the police started a probe, Mahadev and Sandeep were arrested. A stolen scooter and some goods were recovered from their possession. On the disclosures of the two suspects, scrap dealer Balwant was also arrested and stolen goods which be bought from the duo were also recovered.

Sandeep has a criminal past as a case of theft was registered against him in 2020 at the Sahnewal police station while Balwant was also booked in two criminal cases in the past, the ADCP said.