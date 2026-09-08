Two trees cut on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana

Two grown and green trees have allegedly been cut outside Naveen Bharat Store on the Pakhowal Road near Feroze Gandhi Market, raising concern among residents and environmental activists.

After learning about the incident, social activist Ravinder Pal Singh Ghai called officials of the department concerned to the spot to assess the situation.

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Ghai said the cutting of green trees in the city shouldn’t be allowed without all necessary approvals. He urged the department concerned to verify whether the necessary approval had been obtained and conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter.

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“If the trees have been cut without permission, strict action should be taken against those responsible,” he said.

He also appealed to residents to remain vigilant and help protect the city’s green cover.

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Municipal Corporation (MC) junior engineer (JE) Kirpal Singh said a probe had been initiated into the matter.

“I have written a letter to the drawing branch to check which department has jurisdiction over the location. Action will be taken accordingly,” he added.