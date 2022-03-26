Two vehicle thieves held

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 25
The police have nabbed two members of a gang, which has been stealing vehicles and valuables in the region for a long time. Four motorcycles were recovered from them while the police expect more recoveries after the arrest of their other two accomplices.
The nabbed accused were identified as Gurdeep Singh of Babar Pur and Jagsir Singh of Sehora village situated in Payal segment.
Mandi Ahmedgarh DSP Harvinder Singh Cheema said Gurdeep Singh and Jagsir Singh were arrested from different places yesterday on tip-off given by Amandeep Singh of Latala village. Other two gang members Amandeep Singh of Sehora and Manoj Kumar Bawa of Malerkotla were yet to be arrested, he added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...