Two vehicle thieves held

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 25

The police have nabbed two members of a gang, which has been stealing vehicles and valuables in the region for a long time. Four motorcycles were recovered from them while the police expect more recoveries after the arrest of their other two accomplices.

The nabbed accused were identified as Gurdeep Singh of Babar Pur and Jagsir Singh of Sehora village situated in Payal segment.

Mandi Ahmedgarh DSP Harvinder Singh Cheema said Gurdeep Singh and Jagsir Singh were arrested from different places yesterday on tip-off given by Amandeep Singh of Latala village. Other two gang members Amandeep Singh of Sehora and Manoj Kumar Bawa of Malerkotla were yet to be arrested, he added. —