Two wanted criminals held after police encounter in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police on Sunday nabbed two wanted criminals after a brief exchange of fire.

The encounter took place on the Ring Road near Gill village in the wee hours of Sunday. During the exchange of fire, both the accused sustained bullet injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, the police said.

After getting information on the movement of the accused in the area, a police team started chasing them near Gill village. The cops were fired upon by the accused during the chase. In the retaliatory fire, both the accused, Munish Toni and Sumit, sustained bullet injuries and were hospitalised, the police said.

The cops had a narrow escape as the bullet hit their vehicle, they said.

Inspector Narpinder Singh, SHO, Dugri Police Station, said both the criminals were involved in an incident that took place in Dugri police station area on February 3. Accused Munish is facing over a dozen criminal cases, while the criminal record of Sumit is being scanned, Singh said.

Notably, on February 3, a friend of a youth, who was kidnapped by three bike-borne persons and repeatedly hit on his head with bricks, was shot at by assailants when he went to meet them over the issue. The incident occurred on Monday when the three miscreants kidnapped a 22-year-old youth, Ankush, who was walking towards Beri Colony from Guru Teg Bahadur Chowk, and severely injured him by hitting him on the head with bricks. After getting to know about the fight, when Abhijit Singh Mand, the friend of Ankush, reached the scene, the miscreants opened fire at him. The injured youth, Abhijit, is a college student.