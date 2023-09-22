Two-wheeler riders top list, 90K challaned in 8 months

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, September 21
Two-wheeler riders have been issued maximum traffic challans in the district this year.
As per the challans report prepared by the traffic police of Ludhiana, they issued 90,826 challans to two-wheeler riders for various violation between January 1, 2023, and August 31, 2023. Driving without helmet was the most common violation by two-wheeler riders.
The police issued 30,535 challans to car drivers, most of whom were challaned for wrong parking, driving without seat belt or using phone.
As many as 5,119 challans were issued to owners of other four-wheelers while 223 challans were issued to three-wheeler drivers, mainly auto rickshaw drivers. Many of them failed to present necessary documents while some did not even have a driving licence.
The police issued 1,351 challans to truck drivers and 833 to bus drivers. They were mostly challaned for using pressure horns or for driving without the requisite documents. Besides, 69 drivers of tractor-trailers were issued challans in the past eight months.
