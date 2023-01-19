Two-wheelers most prone to fatal mishaps: Report

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 18

Two-wheelers are most prone to fatal road accidents in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate, a latest government report has confirmed.

Next to them are three-wheelers, cars, vans and light motor vehicles (LMVs), the official statistics have revealed.

The statistics were released in the report on Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic-2021, which was released by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav recently.

According to the report prepared by a team led by ADGP (Traffic) AS Rai, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, a maximum of 37 per cent two-wheelers were the carriers of victims in the fatal road accidents in the limits of Ludhiana Police Commissionerate during 2021 while 16 per cent each of three-wheelers, cars, taxis, vans and LMVs were among the vehicles in which the victims of the fatal road mishaps travelled.

As many as 478 road mishaps had claimed 380 lives and left 169 injured, including 135 seriously, within the limits of the Police Commissionerate in 2021.

The report further highlighted that 13 per cent pedestrians comprised the total victims of the fatal road accidents, followed by 4 per cent cyclists, and the least 3 per cent passengers of the buses also lost their lives in the road mishaps.

Besides, 10 per cent of other categories of non-motorised vehicles (NMT) were used by the victims of the fatal road accidents here.

The government study also showed that a maximum of 39 per cent trucks and lorries were among the total impacting vehicles that caused the fatal road mishaps in the Police Commissionerate.

Among other categories of impacting vehicles in the fatal road accidents, the second most dangerous category was that of 25 buses, which comprised 25 per cent of the total vehicles that caused the fatal road mishaps followed by 18 per cent cars, taxis, vans and LMVs, 7 per cent three-wheelers, 6 per cent two-wheelers and 4 per cent other NMTs.

The report mentioned that the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate had recorded an overall 34 per cent rise in the road accident deaths in 2021 as compared to 2020 when 283 persons had lost their lives and 184 others, including 139 serious and 45 minor, had sustained injuries in 418 road mishaps.

While the months of February and July had been found to be most critical months with the maximum of 43 and 41 road accident fatalities, respectively, April turned out to be the safest month with the minimum of 12 casualties in road mishaps during 2021.