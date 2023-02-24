Two women among 3 held for drug peddling

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 23

The city police today arrested three persons, including two women, and seized 100 gm of heroin from their possession.

The Ladhowal police nabbed a woman, identified as Kamla of Panj Dheran in Talwandi Kalan, and seized 30 gm of heroin from her possession. Investigating officer ASI Paramjit Singh said on Wednesday during a routine patrolling near the Sutlej, a pedestrian was stopped for checking which led to the recovery of heroin. A case of smuggling was registered against her.

In another case, the Ladhowal police nabbed a woman, identified as Bholi of Panj Dheran, Talwandi Kalan, and seized 20 gm of heroin from her. ASI Mahinder Singh said a woman was nabbed during routine patrolling in the Ladhowal area and heroin was seized. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Tibba police nabbed a man, Honey, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, and seized 50 gm of heroin from his possession. ASI Sham Singh said on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Adarsh Nagar and nabbed the suspect with heroin. He said after registering a case under the NDPS Act, further questioning of the suspect was on to break the entire drug supply chain.