Two women among 3 held for drug peddling

Ludhiana, February 23
The city police today arrested three persons, including two women, and seized 100 gm of heroin from their possession.
The Ladhowal police nabbed a woman, identified as Kamla of Panj Dheran in Talwandi Kalan, and seized 30 gm of heroin from her possession. Investigating officer ASI Paramjit Singh said on Wednesday during a routine patrolling near the Sutlej, a pedestrian was stopped for checking which led to the recovery of heroin. A case of smuggling was registered against her.
In another case, the Ladhowal police nabbed a woman, identified as Bholi of Panj Dheran, Talwandi Kalan, and seized 20 gm of heroin from her. ASI Mahinder Singh said a woman was nabbed during routine patrolling in the Ladhowal area and heroin was seized. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect.
Meanwhile, the Tibba police nabbed a man, Honey, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, and seized 50 gm of heroin from his possession. ASI Sham Singh said on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Adarsh Nagar and nabbed the suspect with heroin. He said after registering a case under the NDPS Act, further questioning of the suspect was on to break the entire drug supply chain.
