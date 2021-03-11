Two women among seven booked in fraud cases in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 4

The police have booked seven persons, including two women, in four cases of fraud on Tuesday.

The two women, identified as Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Bharat Nagar, and Manjit Kaur of Shimlapuri, were booked under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC for fraud and fabrication of documents on the complaint of Vishal Gupta, a resident of Bharat Nagar.

According to the complainant, the women allured his wife Shikha Gupta to join a kitty of

Rs 20,000 per month. In the course of time, the women manipulated Shikha to make an investment of

Rs 30-32 lakh with them and also duped her of gold jewellery, including a gold set, gold chain and a mangal sutra. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

In another incident of fraud, two persons, Mohammed Rizwan, owner of Saif Property, Tajpur Road, and his accomplice Mohammed Ishaq of Araria (Bihar), were booked under Sections 420 and 120-B on the complaint of Shaina Khatoon, a resident of New Friends Colony, Jassian Kalan. In her complaint to the police, Shaina said the duo had made a deal with her to sell a piece of land measuring 10,407 sq yards in Jassian and had paid a sum of Rs 10.5 lakh as advance. However, the accused failed to execute the sale deed as per promise and cheated her.

In yet another case involving fraud in the name of online IELTS course, two persons, Amit Kumar and Imtiaz Ahmed, both residents of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, were booked under sections 420 and 120-B, IPC, for allegedly cheating Jasjot Kaur, a resident of Siahar village, of Rs 12,93,274.

The complainant said the accused had made an ID in the name of British Council on Instagram, a social networking site, and they had taken money from her in the name of IELTS examination and sending her abroad.

Bikkar Singh, a resident of Gehal village (Barnala), was booked for fraud under Sections 420, IPC, and Section 24 of the Immigration Act on the complaint of Gursharanvir Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar, Bhamian Kalan, who alleged that the accused had taken Rs 3.78 lakh from him on the promise of getting him visa, work permit and other travel documents for going to Canada. However, he failed to arrange the documents and refused to refund the money taken by him.