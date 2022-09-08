Two women among seven nabbed with drugs in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

The police yesterday arrested seven persons and seized drugs from them in separate incidents. The suspects included two women. Cases under the NDPS Act were registered against them.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell-1 arrested two persons and seized 2.7 kg of opium from them. They have been identified as Amandeep Singh and Surinder Kaur, residents of Moga.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar and ADCP 1 Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued said a tip-off was received that the suspects were going to deliver opium to their clients. A naka was laid on the railway road where they were stopped for checking. Later during their frisking, opium was seized.

“We will take police remand of the accused so that big suppliers can be nabbed,” the DCP said.

The Kotwali police arrested Jawar Singh of Harkiratpura and seized 257 gm of heroin from his possession. Investigating officer ASI Des Raj said after getting a tip-off, a naka was laid near Clock Tower where the suspect was nabbed and heroin was seized from him.

In another incident, the Anti-Narcotics Cell-2 arrested two men, identified as Arjun of Gandhi Colony and Raman Bagga of Bhamian and seized 100 gm of heroin. Investigating officer ASI Jagtar Singh said the police were conducting a routine patrolling near the Metro tyre factory in Moti Nagar where on suspicion the two bike-borne men were stopped for checking. During their frisking, 100 gm of heroin was recovered. The ASI said now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought for further interrogation.

The Focal Point police nabbed Lakhan of Bhamian Kalan and seized 500 gm of ganja from his possession. ASI Mangal Das said a tip-off was received that the suspect was on the way to deliver ganja to his clients. A naka was laid where the suspect was arrested and drugs were seized from him.

The Police Division 8 also nabbed a woman, Chanda Devi, of Kakkar Bridge and seized 510 gm of ganja from her possession.