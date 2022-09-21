Two women among six arrested with drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 20

The police have arrested a woman, identified as Seeto, a resident of Talwandi Kalan village, on Monday and recovered 25 gm of heroin from her possession. The suspect has been booked under the NDPS Act.

Another woman, Saloni, along with Saurv Kumar Yadav, both residents of Dhandari Kalan, were nabbed from near Khyber Chowk, Focal Point, on Monday while going in an Eon car (HR 26BW 1442) to deliver intoxicant. The police seized 25 gm of intoxicating powder from them and the duo was booked under the NDPS Act. The vehicle being used for drug trafficking was also impounded.

In another incident, the police arrested two persons, Ghanaiya Lal, a resident of Vijay Nagar, and his accomplice Kewal Krishan, a resident of Nanak Nagar, from Dana Mandi on Monday and seized 10 gm of intoxicating powder from the suspects, who were booked under the NDPS Act.

Balwinder Singh of Talwandi Kalan village was arrested from near Jalandhar bypass and 120 gm of heroin was recovered from him. Officials said he was going on a motorcycle (PB 10HW 4213) when he landed in the police net. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard.