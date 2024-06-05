Two workers die as major fire breaks out in yarn factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

A major fire broke out in a yarn manufacturing unit at Bal Singh Nagar, near Basti Jodhewal, in which two workers charred to death. After the incident, the victims could not rush out to save their lives.

As per information, the incident occurred around 7.30 am when the two workers were inside the multi-storey factory. They reportedly tried to run out of the factory but were charred to death.

The deceased were identified as Parveen Saini, a resident of Ekta Colony, Meharban, and Gagan Kumar Sharma of Prem Vihar, Tibba Road. Gagan was a machine operator while Parveen was a labourer.

Station House Officer Inspector Harpreet Singh said after getting information, officials from the Daresi police station rushed to the scene. The fire brigade had also reached the place to douse the flames. When the fire was controlled and fire personnel along with the police entered the factory, they found two workers lying dead on the third floor.

He said since the bodies were completely charred, the deceased could not be identified at the initial stage. The bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The SHO said the owner had failed to reach the factory when the incident occurred. Had the owner informed the fire brigade or police about the presence of workers inside the factory, efforts could have been made to save them. But the owner or any factory official did not turn up.

The SHO asserted that it seemed that the deceased fainted due to smoke and later, they got charred.

After recording statements of families of the victims, a case will be registered against the owner whose negligence led to the death of the deceased.

