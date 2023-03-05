 Two years on, MC skating rink lies in state of disrepair : The Tribune India

Two years on, MC skating rink lies in state of disrepair

Sports fraternity, budding skaters express resentment over delay

Two years on, MC skating rink lies in state of disrepair

Skating rink in bad shape in Ludhiana. Tribune photo



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 4

Budding skaters of the city in particular and the sports fraternity in general, are upset over the apathy and indifference of officials and senior functionaries of the Municipal Corporation towards gross neglect being shown to creation and maintenance of sports infrastructure in the designated ‘smart city’.

The living example of sports not being on the priority list of neither the government nor the civic body is skating rink in leisure valley, opposite Sacred Heart Convent School, which has been lying in a state of neglect and disrepair for the last about two years.

The MC had finalised an estimate of Rs 99. 59 lakh for intensive repair and relaying flooring of the rink as the cemented floor constructed previously had developed big cracks, thereby becoming potential risk for injuries to skaters.

Even though the estimate and proposal for invitation of bids was approved by the MC’s Finance & Contract Committee in November 2021 and the work was subsequently awarded to successful bidder Parveen Sehgal with a time frame of five months, for reasons best known to MC officials, the work made no progress.

MC officials claim that the work initially done by the agency was not up to the mark which led to suspension of work for quite some time. “The initial repair of cement floor and preparation for laying synthetic track was not up to the mark and even as the work was still being carried out, the surface and also parts of synthetic track had developed cracks, raising doubts about quality and durability of the work,” said an official requesting anonymity.

It was also learnt that the synthetic track laid by the contractor had also developed crack at several places, and rather than replacement of defective material, the newly laid track was being repaired with patch-work.

Taking note of the delay being caused in execution of work and reports of poor workmanship, the Council of RTI Activists secretary Arvind Sharma has lodged a complaint with the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab and the Local Bodies Minister to fix responsibility of the field staff and supervisory officials if any dereliction of duty was found on their part.

MC Executive Engineer (B&R) Surinder Singh, who has joined duty here only a couple of days ago, said he would visit the site and ensure that the work was executed as per specified quality and specifications given in work order. “If the work carried out by the contractor is sloppy or not found up to the mark, action as per rules would be taken against the contractor and the work would be got redone at the cost and risk of construction agency,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, say ICMR experts; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

2
Amritsar

Pvt airline to start Amritsar to Toronto, New York flights from April 6

3
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalise Laxmi Narayan temple in Australia

4
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

5
Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: CBI confronts Manish Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner; agency looking for crucial missing file

6
Nation

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

7
Delhi

Court extends Manish Sisodia's CBI custody till March 6; AAP leader alleges 'mental harassment'

8
Nation

No religious minority can freely live or practise its religion in Pakistan today: India at UN

9
Nation

‘World’s first’ bamboo crash barrier installed on Maharashtra highway, says Gadkari; calls it ‘remarkable achievement’

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams opposition parties for ‘fanning communal sentiment’

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match

US probe blames Maiden for kids’ death in Gambia

US probe blames Maiden for kids' death in Gambia

Gates hails India’s growth story, says ready to invest

Gates hails India's growth story, says ready to invest

No arbitrary crackdown: FM

No arbitrary crackdown: FM

EAM holds bilateral with Canadian counterpart

EAM holds bilateral with Canadian counterpart


Cities

View All

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells govt to guard publishers of religious texts

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

MC plans to charge joints on area basis

High Court orders FIR, probe by special team

Spring Fest off to a colourful start in P'kula

CBI gets Sisodia’s custody for 2 more days, AAP protests

CBI gets Manish Sisodia's custody for 2 more days, AAP protests

Delhi L-G VK Saxena gives nod to training of 87 teachers in Finland

Graves damaged as bus ploughs through cemetery wall at Delhi’s Khan Market

DDA asks CBI to file FIR in Signature View Complex case

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Sarpanches join AAP

Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Golden jubilee reunion