Two years on, MC skating rink lies in state of disrepair

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 4

Budding skaters of the city in particular and the sports fraternity in general, are upset over the apathy and indifference of officials and senior functionaries of the Municipal Corporation towards gross neglect being shown to creation and maintenance of sports infrastructure in the designated ‘smart city’.

The living example of sports not being on the priority list of neither the government nor the civic body is skating rink in leisure valley, opposite Sacred Heart Convent School, which has been lying in a state of neglect and disrepair for the last about two years.

The MC had finalised an estimate of Rs 99. 59 lakh for intensive repair and relaying flooring of the rink as the cemented floor constructed previously had developed big cracks, thereby becoming potential risk for injuries to skaters.

Even though the estimate and proposal for invitation of bids was approved by the MC’s Finance & Contract Committee in November 2021 and the work was subsequently awarded to successful bidder Parveen Sehgal with a time frame of five months, for reasons best known to MC officials, the work made no progress.

MC officials claim that the work initially done by the agency was not up to the mark which led to suspension of work for quite some time. “The initial repair of cement floor and preparation for laying synthetic track was not up to the mark and even as the work was still being carried out, the surface and also parts of synthetic track had developed cracks, raising doubts about quality and durability of the work,” said an official requesting anonymity.

It was also learnt that the synthetic track laid by the contractor had also developed crack at several places, and rather than replacement of defective material, the newly laid track was being repaired with patch-work.

Taking note of the delay being caused in execution of work and reports of poor workmanship, the Council of RTI Activists secretary Arvind Sharma has lodged a complaint with the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab and the Local Bodies Minister to fix responsibility of the field staff and supervisory officials if any dereliction of duty was found on their part.

MC Executive Engineer (B&R) Surinder Singh, who has joined duty here only a couple of days ago, said he would visit the site and ensure that the work was executed as per specified quality and specifications given in work order. “If the work carried out by the contractor is sloppy or not found up to the mark, action as per rules would be taken against the contractor and the work would be got redone at the cost and risk of construction agency,” he added.