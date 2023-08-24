Two young motorcyclists killed in accidents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 23

A speedy and rashly driven Mahindra PikUp truck collided with a motorcycle on Tuesday night on the Khanna-Malerkotla road in Khanna. The motorcyclist killed in the mishap.

Following the collision, the PikUp vehicle also overturned, causing injuries to its driver. A bottle of alcohol was found in the vehicle, leading to speculation that the driver may have been under the influence of liquor.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil (24).

Sources said the youth was riding his motorcycle along with his friend when PikUp, which was coming at a high speed from the wrong side, collided with his bike.

Gagandeep, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, said the accident occured due to the fault of the PiKUp driver. After the mishap, he informed the police control room, following which Sahil was taken to the Civil Hospital where after giving him first aid doctors referred him to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sahil was working as a promoter in Samsung. The deceased was survived by his mother and two sisters. The Khanna police registered a case against the errant driver.

In the other incident, another youth lost his life in a road accident on Malerkotla Road in Khanna on Wednesday night. The accident occurred when the victim’s motorcycle collided with a ‘modified cart’.

After the incident, the driver of the cart fled the scene along with the vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Akbar Ali (24), a resident of Aluna Tola.

Akbar’s relative was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Khanna. After meeting his kin, he was returning to the village on his motorcycle. Near Rasulda Majri village, without giving any signal, the driver of the cart took a turn, colliding with the victim’s mobike. As a result, he fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries. A police official rushed the victim to the Civil Hospital.

The youth was declared brought dead by doctors due to his serious head injuries. A case has been registered.

#Malerkotla